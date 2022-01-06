Live

Live: Fire at bowls club in Maes Y Graig, Gilfach

By Elis Sandford

  • A fire has broken out at Maes Y Graig, Gilfach
  • This is in the Caerphilly Borough
  • The emergency services are in attendance
  • Residents are being urged to keep their windows closed

