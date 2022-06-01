Co-op is recalling one of its products over fears it may contain pieces of metal, making it unsafe to eat.

The company is recalling its tuna chunks in sunflower oil and tuna chunks in springwater.

The impacted products have best before dates of August 31, 2026 and August 31, 2024.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned customers not to eat any of the products they may have already purchased.

Co-op recalls Co-op Tuna Chunks in Sunflower Oil and Co-op Tuna Chunks in Springwater because they may contain pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/DB0IamXfCO pic.twitter.com/sdUcTyVqYT — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 31, 2022

A spokesman said: “Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“If you are self-isolating or shielding please contact the Co-op Customer Careline on 0800 068 6727.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.