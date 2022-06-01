TWO people have been arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

As previously reported, on the morning of Tuesday (May 31) a search warrant was executed in the Llanfoist area – near Abergavenny – of Monmouthshire.

Monmouthshire North’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) located half a kilogram of cannabis, and two people were arrested.

Following a request for more details on the alleged offenders Gwent Police have confirmed that a man and a woman were arrested, both aged 30.

A spokeswoman for the force said:

“They were both arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. “Both were released under investigation.”

What is the law on cannabis in the UK?





In the UK cannabis is classed as a Class B drug which is illegal to possess, produce or supply.

Possession of cannabis in the UK can result in up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Supplying and producing cannabis in the UK can mean up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

How to report a crime

People can call 101. Alternatively call 999 if it’s an emergency. This includes:

If a serious offence is in progress of has just happened;

Someone is in immediate danger of harm;

Property is in danger of being damaged;

A serious disruption to the public is likely.

People can also message Gwent Police directly via their Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111. 0800 numbers are free from a landline and don't show up on BT or cable phone bills.