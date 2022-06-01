A large fire has broken out at a bowls club in Gwent this morning.
The emergency services were scrambled to Maes Y Graig in Gilfach, Caerphilly Borough, at around 7am today (Wednesday, June 1).
It came as a result of reports of a fire.
On arrival, they discovered that the Gilfach Bargoed Bowling Club was well ablaze.
Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have remained on scene tackling the fire, which appears to have caused a great deal of damage at the site.
Below, you can check out a selection of images taken from our Argus reporter, and from Argus reader Keir Jamieson.
