A “BRIGHT” young student training to be a pharmacist has been jailed after he was caught drug dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

Kevin John, 22, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was tackled to the ground by police officers in the city after he tried to escape from them on a bicycle.

He was found with 37 wraps which had a potential street value of £1,770 after his arrest on September 17, 2021, prosecutor Byron Broadstock said.

The defendant was also carrying more than £1,000 in cash.

John had been studying for a pharmacy degree in Leicester, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The defendant pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin as well as simple possession of cannabis.

Digby Johnson, representing John, asked the court to give him credit for his guilty pleas and to consider suspending the inevitable prison sentence.

The judge, Recorder Matthew Porter-Bryant, told the defendant: “You were observed engaging with a drug user and then cycling off and you were tackled by an officer after you failed to stop for him.

“While you were being escorted to a police vehicle, a mobile phone, described as a burner phone, went off on your person and the officers are certain you tried to stamp on it.”

The judge added: “I have considered your pre-sentence report and note you refer to pressure placed upon you, in particular following the death of your father.

“You were introduced to drug dealing by your own dealer from whom you bought cannabis.

“The intention when drug dealing was to ease your financial situation while you studied for a pharmaceutical degree in Leicester.

“No doubt your immaturity would have been a feature of your offending.

“You have a supportive family and you have no doubt brought great distress upon them.

“However all this only serves to demonstrate that you are a bright young man who has taken the easy option.

“There are many in a similar situation who do not turn to drug dealing.”

John was jailed for 29 months.