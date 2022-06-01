A property in Newport linked with anti-social behaviour has been boarded up by police as part of a crackdown.

Officers from Gwent Police have secured a court order to close a residential property in Drovers Mew, in the Pill area of Newport.

It comes as a result of “several complaints of anti-social behaviour”.

Police have also alleged that the property is linked with “drug use”.

The force has confirmed that they secured a court order at Newport Magistrates’ Court to board the house up.

Following the successful closure application, they were able to take enforcement action last week.

It has been confirmed that a three month closure order was granted on Friday, May 6.

Anyone who attempts to enter this property in contravention of the notice can be arrested by police during the period of the closure order.

PC Claire Drayton, the crime and disorder reduction officer (CADRO) for Pill, said: “We’ve had numerous calls from the community regarding anti-social behaviour and drug use linked to this address in Pill. This behaviour negatively impacts the quality of life for residents and will not be tolerated in our communities.

“I hope this can reassure residents that if they have concerns regarding problem premises, they can report it and we will work hard with our partners to take action.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for us and I urge anyone with any concerns to get in contact.”