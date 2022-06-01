A DRINKER knocked a man out cold outside a nightclub after he claimed his victim had called him a fat ****.

Jared Hinett, 22, punched Morgan Greening to the ground before kicking him in the head outside the Flourmill on Blackwod’s High Street.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Eugene Egan, prosecuting, played CCTV footage capturing the assault which took place at 3.15am on Sunday, February 13.

He said: “The victim was lying motionless on the ground for 13 minutes – in boxing terms he was out for the count.

“People can be seen helping him and carrying him like a player leaving a rugby field.

“Mr Greening had been extremely intoxicated and was offering no threat to anyone.”

The CCTV evidence showed a police officer coming to the scene and members of the public pointing out a “drunk” Hinett to him.

Mr Greening had a “bloodied mouth and couldn’t open it”.

“The defendant had taken drink and cocaine and he claimed the victim had called him a fat ****,” Mr Egan said.

He knew I was insecure about my weight

Hinett, of West Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and public disorder.

He had no relevant previous convictions.

The defendant, who was representing himself, told the judge, Recorder Matthew Porter-Bryant: “I felt I was targeted – he knew I was insecure about my weight.”

He said he worked as a plumber and supported a young family.

Hinett added: “I think I need to stop drinking – it makes me take stupid decisions.

“I did it and I immediately regretted it.

“I have seen Morgan since and I have apologised to him.”

Recorder Porter-Bryant told the defendant: “The CCTV speaks for itself – you struck your victim with considerable force.

“You are much larger than him and you are then seen to kick him in the head.

“This was a nasty attack on someone who offered you no threat.

“You were intoxicated at the time and under the influence of cocaine.

“But for a guilty plea, I would be minded to pass a sentence of 28 months in prison.”

Hinett was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years.

The defendant must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

He has to pay £420 prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.