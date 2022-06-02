A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ROGER PYLE, 37, of Davies Street, Brynmawr, was jailed for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on May 3.

He was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and must pay £411 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

LINDA JOANNE JONES, 32, of The Fairways, Blackwood, was conditionally discharged for six months after she admitted being drunk and disorderly in the Moggridge Arms on May 3.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

MARTIN OSBORNE, 36, of Russett Close, Thornbury, Bristol, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Newport on August 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM CHRISTY DALTON, 28, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent on Dowland Close on August 14, 2020.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, participate in a “Thinking Skills” programme for 19 days and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

KIRVAN TIMORE STEPHENSON, 32, of Cherwell Walk, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Stroud Road, Gloucester, on November 16, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HALEDS ZAIDS ALDZUNIDI, 23, of Ruperra Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN ALAN EDWARDS, 28, of Heol Edward Lewis, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach on May 3.

EMMA PROCTOR, 39, of Derwen Way, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £372 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Underhill Crescent on April 28, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IOAN REZMES, 27, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bedwas Road, Caerphilly, on November 28, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.