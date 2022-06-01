A COUPLE endured six hours of airport delays and queues during their Spanish holiday - including nearly an hour for someone to move steps one metre towards the plane.

Steve Annetts, 32, and Lauren Sheldon, 30, flew from Bristol to Menorca, and queued for 90 minutes UK-side, before their flight out was delayed by just under an hour.

And after a five day stay their flight home was delayed by 90 minutes - and when they landed in the UK claim they had to wait 45 minutes to get off the plane.

They said there was insufficient staff to move the set of stairs one metre towards the plane on the runway and claim even the pilot said it was "rubbish".

And then the pair from Newbury, Berkshire, had to wait another 90 minutes in the airport for their luggage to turn up.

The couple flew from Bristol to Menorca on Monday (23) and returned to Bristol airport on Friday (27).

The couple in Menorca (Picture: Steve Annetts/SWNS)

Mr Annetts said: "They bought the stairs to the plane as soon as we landed but they left them a metre away from the door and we had to wait forty-five minutes for someone to move the stairs to the door.

"When we landed the pilot was really quite funny with it, saying it was a bit of a shambles - he was saying he was so sorry, 'this is absolute rubbish and I don't know what's going on'.

"Our flight was at 10.10am back to Bristol, and as soon as we walked through the door the board said the gate info would be at 11.40am.

"We ended up landing at 1.06pm with the time difference - literally six minutes before the compensation deadline which we thought was convenient.

"The security check wasn't too bad and the passports flew by - when we got to bag collection Menorca was showing as belt five, but within ten minutes it disappeared from the screen.

Bristol airport queues (Picture: Tom Wren/SWNS)

"We waited 45 minutes and nothing, there were no Tui staff anywhere and no one explaining where our bags were.

"We asked someone from Jet2 who basically said he had no idea but we could fill in a form and get our bags sent over - then there was nothing again for another half an hour until someone walked past and shouted 'that's my bag'.

"There was no warning, it was just lucky that one passenger saw her bag."

Tui has been contacted for comment.