The emergency services have been called to a major fire at a bowls club in Gwent today (Wednesday June 1).

Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to Maes-Y-Graig Street in Gilfach, in the Caerphilly Borough.

The call came in at around 6.50am, amid reports of a fire at a “commercial premises”.

It has since been confirmed that the fire has broken out at the Gilfach Bargoed Bowling Club.

Multiple crews from Fire and Rescue Stations across South Wales, including Aberbargoed, Pontypridd and Caerphilly, were sent to the scene.

They used a range of specialist equipment and resources in order to attempt to bring the blaze under control.

This includes a ground monitor, hose reel jets, water bowser and an aerial ladder platform.

In addition, local residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed at this time.

The warning comes as a result of a large volume of smoke in the area.

Meanwhile, Gwent Police confirmed that they were called to the scene to support the fire service’s efforts.

Police officers placed a cordon from Maes-Y-Graig Street to the bowling club and at the entrance to Vere Street.

Statement from the fire service in full

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service told the Argus: “At approximately 6:52am on Wednesday the 1st of June 2022, we received reports of a fire at a commercial property near Gilfach Goch Welfare Ground in Gilfach Goch.

“Multiple crews from Fire and Rescue Stations across South Wales, including Aberbargoed, Pontypridd and Caerphilly, are currently in attendance.

“Crews are using specialist equipment and resources to tackle the fire, including a ground monitor, hose reel jets, water bowser and an aerial ladder platform.

“We are advising local residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to the large volume of smoke in the area.

“This incident is currently ongoing.”

You can read more about this incident, and see more shocking images, right here.