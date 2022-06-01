Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found unconscious with a head injury in Newport city centre.

Gwent Police were called to Skinner Street, in the city centre, at around 3.40am on Sunday, May 29.

The call came after a man was found unconscious.

He was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital by the Welsh Ambulance Service for further treatment.

It has been confirmed that the 39-year-old man suffered a head injury, and remains in hospital where he is currently in a stable condition.

At this time, Gwent Police are investigating how the man came to suffer his injury.

They have asked anyone with information to come forward.

This includes anyone in the High Street or Skinner Street areas who may have either CCTV or dash cam footage.

Statement from police in full

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We’re appealing for information and witnesses after a man was found unconscious in Skinner Street, Newport, at around 3.40am on Sunday 29 May.

“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and a 39-year-old man from Newport was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining a head injury where he remains in a stable condition.”

Detective constable John-Paul Velasquez-Cripps, the officer in the case, said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist our enquiry, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from the city centre of Newport, close to Skinner Street and High Street, between 3.30am and 3.50am on Sunday 29 May, we want to hear from you.”

Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with details can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200179163.

You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.