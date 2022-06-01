As we prepare for a warm summer (hopefully), now is the time to do the garden revamp you’ve been thinking about all winter.
To help get your outdoor space prepared, B&Q has launched 25% off selected outdoor products for the spring/summer season to ensure your garden is picture perfect as can be – just in time for all the extra-long weekends and Jubilee celebrations.
But you’ll have to be quick, the sale ends on July 6.
With egg chairs set to remain a hot staple for 2022, why not try the new for 2022 GoodHome Apolima Steel Grey Rattan Effect Kids Egg Chair, which is a mini version of the GoodHome Apolima Steel Grey Rattan Effect Egg Chair, so that even your little ones can get involved in the summer Instagram moment.
With the new 25% off deal, these summer favourites can be found for just £127.50 for the child’s chair and £341.25 for the adult chair.
For those bigger family and friends' gatherings, such as the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations, B&Q has got you covered with the new GoodHome Moorea Metal 4 seater Coffee set, which is ideal to ensure everyone can be seated in not only comfort but style too.
If evening entertainment is more your style, then B&Q’s new hanging outdoor lights and outdoor firepit are not to be missed.
The Umatilla Brown Rattan Effect Solar-Powered LED Outdoor Hanging Lantern, Tiki Style Flaming Torch Stake Light and brand new La Hacienda Icarus Oxidised Firepit will bring all the ambience to those balmy summer evenings with friends and family and ensure you can keep the night going even when the sun has set.
