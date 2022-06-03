A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

SAMUEL DORRINGTON, 29, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on February 12.

He was ordered to pay £394 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KIRK JOSEPH EDWARDS, 25, of Elan Close, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing 10 packs of bacon worth £39 and five steaks worth £28.78 from Marks & Spencer on Malpas Road and meat valued at £40 from Spar in Bettws between May 11 and 17.

He was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge after his release from prison.

GARETH WILLIAMS, 38, of Ton Road, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cannabis in his blood on the A4043 in Pontypool on October 22, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS JEFFERY, 36, of Oakfield Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 in Pontypool on October 31, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEVENT AHMED, 31, of Lewis Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £400 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Beech Grove, Oakdale, Blackwood, on October 24, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW JOHN LEWIS, 43, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Squires Gate, Rogerstone, Newport, on October 25, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEIRON BALLETT, 32, of Old School Grange, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 near Newbridge on December 2, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.