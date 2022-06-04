A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MATTHEW RUSSELL, 19, of Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to having in his possession or custody a pitbull terrier known as Brad on November 10, 2021 to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act applied.

The dog must be kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, neutered, micro chipped, entered onto the register of exempt dogs and third party insurance obtained and maintained for the life of the dog within two months or it must be destroyed.

Russell was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

GARETH EDWIN DAVIES, 25, of The Meadows, Usk, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Bridge Street on November 11, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £569 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

WILLIAM JACK COWLEY, 19, of Llandetty, near Brecon, Powys, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving on Tudor Street, Abergavenny, with a cannabis derivative in his blood on November 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOANNE BERRY, 41, of Caerleon Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she admitted stealing three bottles of red wine worth £25 from the Spar on Fairwater, Cardiff, on February 17.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

STEFAN JEREMIAH, 31, of Brynmynach Avenue, Ystrad Mynach, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and being drunk and disorderly on Station Road on March 24, failing to surrender and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEAN WITCOMBE, 46, of West End Avenue, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for being a person in charge of a motor vehicle that caused it to stand on a road so as to cause an unnecessary obstruction of the road on November 17, 2021.

AMANDA YOUNG, 42, of Trem Penallta, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A472 in Newbridge on November 8, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID BOSWELL, 34, of Heol Derw, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £628 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a car and an offence under the Malicious Communications Act on New Year’s Day.