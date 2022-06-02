A FUNDRAISER has been set up to help rebuild a bowls club at “the heart of the community” in a Caerphilly village.

In less than six hours, more than £1,800 has been raised to help support Gilfach Bowling Club rebuild their clubhouse.

Residents in Gilfach reported seeing smoke coming from the corner of the bowls club at around 6.50am, and by 7am the building was ablaze.

Flames inside the Gilfach Bowls Club clubhouse.

Multiple crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended, including from in Aberbargoed, Pontypridd and Caerphilly, and battled the blaze well into the afternoon.

Craig Andrews, chairman of the club, said: "We've been here since 1928. Members have been to the commonwealth games, the world bowls championships, and have represented Wales.

"It's been the heart of the community.

"I've been coming for around 50 years. It's just so sad."

The destruction caused by the fire.

There has been an outpouring of support from the bowls community, and a fundraiser was set up to help the club rebuild.

“We are absolutely devastated for our friends at Gilfach Bowling Club who’s clubhouse has burnt down earlier this morning,” said Chris Wright, a member of Barry Athletic Bowls Club who set up the fundraiser.

“The club has done such amazing work transforming their clubhouse over the last few years so this can only be described as heart-breaking.

“The club has lost countless memories, trophies as well as members personal possessions such as bowls, bags etc.

“It is now time that the Welsh bowls community does what it does best and rally around to help get this club back on their feet.”

You can find the fundraiser, or donate, at gofundme.com/f/help-gilfach-bargoed-rebuild.