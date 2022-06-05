A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

ETHAN PHILLIPS, 23, of Millbrook Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 50 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and failing to stop on the Chartist Bridge on February 6.

He was ordered to pay £891 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JOEL BRINTON, 26, of Stonerwood View, Pantside, Newbridge, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine and cannabis derivative in his blood on Tredomen Park, Ystrad Mynach, on December 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JULIAN PROSSER, 52, of Queen’s Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on A469 Pontlottyn on November 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

NATALIE LORRAINE HARRIS, 38, of Hardy Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she admitted possession of ecstasy on March 21.

THOMAS CONNOR, 40, of Brynhyfryd Terrace, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A469 in Llanbradach on November 20, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £602 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON HARRIS, 46, of Edward Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on November 29, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IOAN-CRISTIAN TOMA, 30, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.