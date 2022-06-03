A FLASHER who exposed himself in front of children in the middle of the day has been jailed.
Julian Harris, 55, carried out the offence in Caldicot in a “busy public area”, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.
The defendant, of Estuary View, Caldicot, pleaded guilty to exposure with the offence taking place on the afternoon of May 18.
Harris, who has a “flagrant disregard for court orders”, was jailed for nine months.
He will have to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.
The defendant was also ordered to pay £241 in costs and a surcharge.
