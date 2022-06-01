A huge number of TV shows and films will be leaving the streaming service Netflix in June.
Whilst the service has a huge library of content, you may want to make a note of what is leaving soon if you did want to catch it before it moves on.
For example, films such as The Blair Witch Project, Hereditary, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and The Last Samurai will all be departing from the streaming platform alongside TV shows like Jack Whitehall's Bad Education and all six seasons of Glee.
There will be plenty of new additions coming onto the service to make up for this loss in content, such as with the first part of Series 4 of Stranger Things dropping last week.
Here's a full list of what is leaving Netflix UK each day in June.
What films and TV shows are leaving Netflix UK in June 2022?
June 1
- A Perfect Ending (2012)
- Aashik Awara (1993)
- Adult Life Skills (2016)
- American Outlaws (2001)
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (12 Seasons)
- Bad Blood (2 Seasons) N
- Bad Education (3 Seasons)
- Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018)
- Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same (2012)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- Boogeyman (2005)
- Clear and Present Danger (1994)
- Click & Collect (2018)
- Colombiana (2011)
- Destruction: Las Vegas (2013)
- Dinosaur King (2 Seasons)
- Dream/Killer (2015)
- Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018)
- Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema (2008)
- Godzilla (1998)
- How to Stage a Coup (2017)
- The Hungover Games (2014)
- III Smoking Barrels (2017)
- Jumping the Broom (2011)
- The Last Samurai (2003)
- Lens (2015)
- The Love Punch (2013)
- March Comes in Like a Lion (1 Season)
- Married to Medicine (2013)
- Material (2012)
- Maya Memsaab (1992)
- Michael Lost and Found (2015)
- Morvern Callar (2002)
- My Girl 2 (1994)
- Obsessed (2009)
- Oh Darling Yeh Hai India (1995)
- On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019)
- One Chance (2014)
- Outpost (2007)
- Pedal the World (2015)
- Prince (1969)
- Qila (1998)
- The Queen (1968)
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta (2 Seasons)
- Roger Corman’s Operation Rogue (2014)
- Smoke & Mirrors (2016)
- Splash and Bubble (2 Seasons)
- Summoned (2013)
- Think Like a Man Too (2014)
- Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)
- Your Name (2016)
June 2
- Count Arthur Strong (2017)
- Los Últimos de Filipinas (2016)
- Top Coppers (1 Season)
June 3
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
June 5
- Merry Men 2: Another Mission (2019)
- The Wishing Tree (2017)
June 6
- Horrid Henry’s Wild Weekend (2020)
June 7
- Healer (1 Season)
- Only the Animals (2019)
- Stage Mother (2020)
- Strange but True (2019)
June 10
- 28 Moons (1 Season)
- Captain Phillips (2013)
- Magic Phone (1 Season)
- My Little Baby (1 Season)
- Seberg (2019)
- Singles Villa (2015)
- Under the Black Moonlight (2016)
June 11
- Bad Boys for Life (2020)
- Man to Man (1 Season)
June 13
- 4th Republic (2019)
June 14
- Black Water: Abyss (2020)
- Blood (1 Season)
- Kanayu Variyam (2017)
- Oh My Venus (1 Season)
June 15
- Anger Management (2003)
- Charite (1 Season)
- Charite at War (1 Season)
- Gunshot (2018)
- Hereditary (2018)
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Last Flight to Abuja (2012)
- Luckee (1 Season)
- Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things (2016)
- Roll Red Roll (2018)
- The Russian Revolution (2017)
- Song One (2014)
June 16
- Lovely Horribly (2018)
- My Fellow Citizens (1 Season)
June 17
- Gemini Man (2019)
- Riding Faith (2020)
- Waves
June 18
- The Grudge (2020)
June 19
- Elevator Baby (2019)
- Plus One (2019)
June 21
- Dangal (1 Season)
- La Boheme (2017)
- The Nutcracker (2018)
June 22
- Gone Baby Gone (2007)
- There Will Be Blood (2007)
- The Twins Effect 2 (2004)
June 24
- Freaks (2018)
- Line of Duty (2019)
June 25
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)
- Good Burger (1997)
- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
- Vivah (2006)
June 26
- Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)
- Hikaru Utada Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018 (2018)
June 27
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always (2020)
June 29
- Scare Tactics (2 Seasons)
June 30
- Glee (6 Seasons)
- Zoo (3 Seasons)
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here