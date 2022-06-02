WITH the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on the horizon, final preparations are under way across Gwent for four days’ worth of celebrations.

Across Gwent, along with the rest of the UK, there will be street parties and events to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 year reign.

Among the events will be the lighting of beacons, which have been used in the past to mark celebrate Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897; in 1977, 2002 and 2012 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees; and in 2016 for Her Majesty’s 90th birthday.

Here is a round-up of just some of the events taking place across the four-day weekend.

Newport

The main beacon lighting in Newport will take place on Thursday, June 2 at Queen Elizabeth II Playing Fields on Edward German Crescent in Ringland.

The event will take place between 8pm and 10pm, and will be attended by the leader of Newport City Council and Lord Lieutenant for Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE – who will light the beacon at 9.45pm.

There will also be entertainment from Swn Celtaidd (Gwent Music Celtic group), Gwent brass ensemble and collaboration choir Cwm Rhondda. ‘Diu Regnare’, a piece of music specially composed as a tribute to Her Majesty will be played and a bugler will also perform. There will be further performances by The City of Newport Male Choir, Adams Chorale Choir, Newport Cathedral Choir and Gwent Music Youth Choir.

Other beacons will be lit by:

Penhow Community Council – Seymour Park, Penhow, Newport.

Langstone Community Council in partnership with Llandevaud and Llanmartin Communities – Pencoed Castle, City of Newport.

There will also be Newport’s Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, June 5.

The event, on the top field at Beechwood Park, will be held from 1pm to 6pm.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be shown on a big screen and there will be family-friendly entertainment throughout the afternoon including the Blue Belles, B-Boys, Roo’d, Sunday Grannies, and a balloon modelling artist.

The café at Beechwood will also be open.

Caerphilly

Three beacons will be lit across the Caerphilly county borough for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday, June 2.

The beacons will be at:

Roof of Penallta House council offices in Ystrad Mynach

Twmbarlwm Hill Fort, above Risca

St Sannan’s Church, Bedwellty

The beacons will be lit at 9.45pm at all three sites.

The mayor and the High Sheriff of Gwent will attend the lighting ceremony at Penallta House.

Mayor Cllr Liz Aldworth said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

“It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons the length and breadth of the UK.

“We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year as our Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

There will also be a beacon lit at Manmoel Welfare Association – The Domon, Manmoel Common, Manmoel at 9.45pm on June 2.

Torfaen

There’s four beacon lighting ceremonies taking place across Torfaen at 9.45pm on Thursday. These are at:

Big Pit in Blaenavon – organised by the Blaenavon Town Council and the Big Pit National Mining Museum.

The Folly Tower, Pontypool – organised by Members of Pontypool Town Council

Near the mast above the Mountain Air car park - organised by The Commoners Association.

Victory Church, Talywain, Pontypool.

A jubilee celebration will also be held at Trevethin Courtyard on Saturday, June 4 from midday until 3pm. There will be food and drinks, entertainment, and royal fancy dress competitions, as well as crafts with Head4Arts.

And Blaenavon Heritage Railway is running a special Platinum Jubilee Weekend event from Thursday to Sunday. You can find out more at bhrailway.co.uk/events-and-experiences.

Blaenau Gwent:

A Jubilee beacon will be lit in Blaenau Gwent, organised by Tredegar Town Council on Thursday at 9.45pm.

Aneurin Bevan Stones - Tredegar Town Council

Monmouthshire:

Several beacon lighting events will be taking place across Monmouthshire on June 2 at 9.45pm.

These are at: