The UK is gearing up to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th anniversary as monarch – but how’s that going to affect your shopping schedule.

With a bumper, four-day bank holiday weekend of celebrations on the cards, including barbeques and street parties and many raised glasses, running out of food and drink is just not an option.

So, if you’d like to avoid getting caught short on the Platinum Jubilee refreshments front during the Platinum Jubilee, make sure you’ve checked when the supermarkets are going to be closed over the bank holiday.

READ MORE: 7 tips for drivers during the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

READ MORE: What The Queen’s palaces are actually worth today

Every bank holiday in 2022

When is the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend?





The late May bank holiday has been moved to Thursday, June 2, and an additional bank holiday has been added on Friday, June 3, meaning there will be a bonus four-day weekend to celebrate the Jubilee.

The historic event will reflect on Her Majesty’s reign, and her impact on the UK and the world since 1952.

Platinum Jubilee bank holiday supermarket opening times

Aldi bank holiday opening times

Aldi typically opens between the hours of 8am to 10pm but the double bank holiday could see stores closing at 8pm on the Thursday and Friday.

Check the Aldi Store Finder to see exact opening times for your local branch.

Asda bank holiday opening times

If you like Asda prices then you will be pleased to know you can still get your shopping in over the bank holiday but stores are likely to be closing at the earlier time of 10pm compared to the usual midnight which is typical for most branches.

Check your local Asda opening times using the website’s store locator.

Lidl bank holiday opening times

Aldi’s little brother Lidl will follow suit closing a couple of hours early for most – moving from 10pm to 8pm for the bank holiday days.

To check your local store’s opening times, visit the Lidl website.

Morrisons bank holiday opening times

Another supermarket aiming to keep customers coming in during Jubilee celebrations is Morrissons as they will be open all weekend but expect shorter hours on the bank holiday days, Thursday and Friday.

If you’re branch usually closes at 10pm, don’t forget, this is more likely to be around 8pm on those days.

For opening times for individual stores, visit the Morrisons Store Finder section on their website.

Plan ahead this May Bank Holiday. (PA)

Sainsbury's bank holiday opening times

If you usually do your Sainsbury’s shop on a Thursday or Friday, you’ll be pleased to know the bank holidays shouldn’t have a massive effect on your routine.

It’s just worth noting that if you usually head to the aisles later in the day, you may find your local branch has shut up shop a little earlier – for instance, if your nearest Sainsbury’s usually closes at 10pm, it’s likely this will be brought forward to 8pm.

To check Sainsbury’s store opening time near you, visit the Find A Store tool on the website.

Tesco bank holiday opening times

For all Tesco customers, stores will be open throughout the bank holiday weekend, although opening hours may be affected on the Thursday or Friday.

For example, if a store usually opens from 6am to Midnight, it is likely it will close at the earlier time of 10pm.

To check individual store opening times, use the Tesco Store locator.

Waitrose bank holiday opening times

Another store opting for an earlier close is Waitrose, so if your branch usually opens until 8pm you can expect it to shut it’s doors a little earlier on the Thursday and Friday at 6pm.

To check exact opening times for your nearest branch, visit the Waitrose store locator.