THIS extraordinary video shows a drug dealing mother complaining about the “shocking” quality of her cocaine which has been mixed with fish scale.
Natalie Jones, from Ebbw Vale, was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court yesterday after prosecutor Laurence Jones played the footage as part of his case against her.
The 35-year-old rugby playing defendant who represented Blaina RFC had made a video of herself moaning about a batch of cocaine which was found on a mobile phone.
"There is more fish scale than there is coke... I look at you like family but I swear to God," she groans. "It's definitely not worth 520 babe."
Mum-of-three Jones was jailed for 31 months.
The video was provided by the CPS.
