NEWPORT'S first-ever Pride festival was officially launched yesterday, Wednesday, June 1, with an event at Newport Market.

With June marking Pride Month, the Pride in the Port team held an event at the newly-revamped Newport Market last night.

Speaking at the event, organisers said it was the chance to "turn dreams into reality".

"To know that other LGBTQ+ people will have this growing up is one of the highlights," they said.

"It's a celebration of 50 years of Pride.

"Something that is here to stay.

"There is a community here today. Together we will be seen and we will be heard for who we are.

"We will span the city. Everyone will see us for who we are."

Pride in Port is a team of people helping to organise a weekend Pride festival in Newport – with details of this to be confirmed.

It is made up of people who are part of, or support, the LGBTQI+ community in Newport and beyond.

It brings together groups and communities including: