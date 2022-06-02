THE QUEEN’S Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated this Bank Holiday weekend.

As part of festivities to celebrate the Queen’s historical 70-year reign – making her the longest serving royal in the UK’s history – many will be enjoying street or garden parties.

This may mean an increase in waste, with people advised to recycle as much as possible to avoid impacting the environment.

Will your waste collection be affected by the long Bank Holiday weekend? Here’s what the Gwent local authorities have said.

Newport

Newport City Council hasn’t reported any changes to waste and recycling collections over the Jubilee Bank Holiday.

People due for a collection on Friday, June 3, should put their waste out as normal.

Torfaen

There is no change to collection days in Torfaen during the Jubilee Bank Holiday.

People whose refuse and recycling are due to be collected are asked to ensure its at the kerbside or collection point by 6am on the appropriate day.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre in New Inn will be open throughout the bank holiday period. It is open 8am to 5.45pm from Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 5.45pm on Sundays.

Monmouthshire

Recycling and waste collection in Monmouthshire will not be impacted by the Jubilee Bank Holidays.

People are asked to put their waste out by 7am on their normal collection day.

Caerphilly

There will be no changes to recycling and waste collections in Caerphilly during the Jubilee Bank Holiday.

All Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC) will be open over the bank holiday. Locations and opening times for the HWRCs in Caerphilly are available here.

Blaenau Gwent

Waste and recycling services - including nappy/hygiene collections and green waste - will continue as normal in Blaenau Gwent.

People are asked to put out their waste and recycling for collection by 7am on the appropriate day.

Household Waste and Recycling Centres will be open as normal, with visits to New Vale by appointment only. Find out more here.