POLICE seized more than a kilogram of cannabis in Monmouthshire this week.

Gwent Police executed a successful warrant in Monmouth on Wednesday, June 1, afternoon with a man arrested.

A spokesman for the force said:

“More than half a kilogram of cannabis was located. “A 24-year-old male was arrested for drug supply offences and interviewed. The police investigation is ongoing.”

This is the second successful search for cannabis reported in Monmouthshire by Gwent Police this week.

Monmouthshire North’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a search warrant in the Llanfoist area, near Abergavenny, during the morning on Tuesday, May 31.

They located half a kilogram of cannabis and arrested two people, as previously reported.

The two arrested (in relation to the incident on May 31) were a 30-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman who have been released under investigation. You can read more on that here.

OTHER NEWS:

What is the law on cannabis in the UK?





In the UK cannabis is classed as a Class B drug which is illegal to possess, produce or supply.

Possession of cannabis in the UK can result in up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Supplying and producing cannabis in the UK can mean up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

How to report a crime

People can call 101. Alternatively call 999 if it’s an emergency. This includes:

If a serious offence is in progress of has just happened;

Someone is in immediate danger of harm;

Property is in danger of being damaged;

A serious disruption to the public is likely.

People can also message Gwent Police directly via their Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111. 0800 numbers are free from a landline and don't show up on BT or cable phone bills.