YOUNGTERS from Newport recently took to the stage – with a performance on a world-famous West End stage.

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Newport were among 15 schools across the UK which performed at the historic West End venue – The Shaftesbury Theatre – on Sunday, May 29.

The Shaftesbury Theatre, in London, is the largest independent theatre in the West End has been operating for more than a century.

Stagecoach Newport students took to the stage, following successful performances at the Saracens rugby half-time show and Shaftesbury showcase in March.

The performance involved Stagecoach Performing Arts schools from across the UK, with 285 students involved – including Welsh performers based in Newport and Carmarthen.

The production included a range of numbers and followed months of rehearsals.

Audience members shared their thoughts on social media following the West End show.

One woman wrote:

“Outstanding performance of a very emotional piece – well done all”

While another wrote:

“They did amazing, well done everyone.”

The performance also included Stagecoach students from:

Carmarthen;

Maidenhead;

Ricksmanworth;

Chippenham;

York;

Norwich;

Hedge End;

Hemel & Berkhamsted;

Highgate;

Sidcup;

Godalming;

Putney;

Walsall;

Wolverhampton.

Stagecoach Performing Arts recently reported a seven per cent rise in student enrolments since 2020. It aims to help children develop confidence, socalise, and improve mental health through performing arts.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Newport is part of a network of more than 2000 extra-curricular Performing Arts Schools worldwide.

To find out more about Stagecoach Newport, visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/newport or call 01633 400827.