FIVE Torfaen motorists have had their cases heard in Magistrates' Courts across Wales recently.

These included one drink driver, and three who were caught speeding.

Here's a round-up of recent cases.

DARIUS GOODALE-YORK, 20, of Waterloo Road in Talywain, Pontypool, has been banned from driving after being caught drink driving on Christmas Eve.

Goodale-York was stopped by officers on The Walk in Ebbw Vale on December 24, 2021.

When breathalysed, he returned a recording of 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is above the limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres.

He pleaded guilty, and, at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Saturday, May 7, he was fined £184.

He was banned from driving for 12 months due to the nature of the offence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

Goodale-York also admitted failing to surrender to police at the appointed time, after failing to attend Newport Central Police Station when required on January 25, 2022, after he had been released on bail on Christmas Eve.

It was deemed his punishment had been served by the time he had already spend in custody.

SANDRA BRYANT, 61, of Elm Close in Trevethin, was caught speeding on the A55 in North Wales.

Bryant was caught driving above the temporary 40mph limit at the roadworks near Abergwyngregyn in Gwynedd on November 4 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Mold Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 5.

She was fined £60, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge. She also had three points added to her licence.

CHARLES PARASKEVA, 67, of Commercial Close in Talywain, has been ordered to pay almost £600 for speeding in Cardiff.

Paraskeva was clocked doing 41mph in his Ford Transit van on the 30mph Newport Road on November 20 last year.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 5.

He was fined £440, and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £44 surcharge. He was also handed four penalty points.

JASON WILLIAM HOWARTH, 53, of Llantarnam Road in Llantarnam, was also caught speeding in Cardiff.

Howarth was caught doing 39mph in a 30mph zone on Greenway Road – near the junction with Hendre Road – on July 29 last year.

He pleaded not guilty on February 14, but the offence was proved in his absence at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 4.

Howarth was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge. He had three points added to his licence.

SHARON MICHELLE LLOYD, 51, of Llantarnam Road in Llantarnam, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure and she had six points added to her licence at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 4.