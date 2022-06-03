A DECISION to approve more homeless accommodation in Pill has been met with anger from the community who are calling for a “proper consultation” on the plans.

Homeless pods look set to remain in the area until 2025, after Newport City Council approved the plans in a meeting on Wednesday, June 1.

Currently there are 15 metal pods for homeless people, in addition to a pod for a warden, in Lower Dock Street. The council’s report states that the pods are monitored 24/7 by security.

However, residents in Pill – one of Newport’s oldest working-class communities – say they were not properly consulted on the plans or informed that Wednesday’s planning meeting was taking place.

Wan Taylor, who has lived in Pill all her life and recently ran as an Independent candidate for the area in this year’s council elections, said the decision shows no consideration to the impact of people’s lives in the area.

“Once again, they’ve not thought of us – we’re upset,” Ms Taylor told the Argus.

“The majority of the community were not informed of this meeting whatsoever so we couldn’t oppose it.

“On the eve of the meeting I sent letters to Newport City Council’s planning department, to residents and councillors but it was too late.

Wan Taylor and Marcelline Ravenscroft ran as Independent candidates for Pill in this year's council elections.

“We will not accept this anymore. The impact on residents daily quality of life is huge – we feel we’re being traumatised.

“We just want safe streets for our families.”

Pill – which is one of Newport’s most deprived areas – has seen its streets plagued by issues of anti-social behaviour, drug taking and prostitution in recent years.

But it’s also known for its close-knit community spirit, with many residents working hard to try and change the fortunes of the area.

Ms Taylor added: “With regards to the consultation – we were told that Newport City Council put up notices of the plans in a 50 metre radius of the pods.

“But this affects the whole of the Pill community – not just those that are one street away from the pods.

“We’re not against homeless residents – we understand that these are people in desperate situations.

“But we don’t believe that putting them all in one area is going to help solve the issue.”

There were also questions of Gwent Police, who reportedly did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.

“I’ve been working with the police consistently logging crimes with them in the area,” Ms Taylor added.

“We’re seeing drug taking and prostitution happening still on our doorsteps so it’s baffling why there wasn’t a police presence at this meeting.”

Councillor Saeed Adan, who represents the Pillgwenlly ward, objected to the application on behalf of residents and businesses.

Labour councillor Adan questioned the effectiveness of the public consultation – which did not receive any responses from residents.

Cllr Adan linked the pods to sex work, crime and antisocial behaviour, and added that this type of accommodation should not be placed in “one of the most poverty-stricken wards in Wales and the most deprived wards in Newport”.

Both Newport City Council and Gwent Police were contacted for comment.