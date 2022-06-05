MAINDEE Baths on Newport's Victoria Avenue is a place where generations of the city's residents learned to swim.

The building, opened by the mayor of Newport, Alderman Mrs Hart, on July 15, 1938, contained two pools, the larger of which was 100 feet long, and could accommodate more than 1,000 people.

The pools played host to Olympic athletes, amazing swimming galas and even some dolphins in the 1980s.

Here are some photographs from our archive for you to enjoy.

South Wales Argus:

Bernice Hooper swam in the opening swimming gala of Maindee Swimming Pool in 1938

South Wales Argus:

Maindee baths' main pool, where swimming galas took place

South Wales Argus:

Maindee's main pool before the fire

South Wales Argus:

The pool after it was ravaged by fire

South Wales Argus:

Bernice Hooper inside Maindee Swimming Pool before it was destroyed by fire

South Wales Argus:

The dolphin show in 1983

South Wales Argus:

The front entrance of Maindee Swimming Pool after it had been abandonned 

What are your memories of Maindee Swimming Pool?