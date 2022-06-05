MAINDEE Baths on Newport's Victoria Avenue is a place where generations of the city's residents learned to swim.
The building, opened by the mayor of Newport, Alderman Mrs Hart, on July 15, 1938, contained two pools, the larger of which was 100 feet long, and could accommodate more than 1,000 people.
The pools played host to Olympic athletes, amazing swimming galas and even some dolphins in the 1980s.
Here are some photographs from our archive for you to enjoy.
Bernice Hooper swam in the opening swimming gala of Maindee Swimming Pool in 1938
Maindee baths' main pool, where swimming galas took place
Maindee's main pool before the fire
The pool after it was ravaged by fire
Bernice Hooper inside Maindee Swimming Pool before it was destroyed by fire
The dolphin show in 1983
The front entrance of Maindee Swimming Pool after it had been abandonned
What are your memories of Maindee Swimming Pool?
