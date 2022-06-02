A SIX-BEDROOM “family home” in Allt-yr-yn is set to be converted into five flats.

At the council’s planning committee meeting held on Wednesday, June 1, permission was granted for the development.

Resident Andrew Morgan spoke against the application and said: “It’s a family home and was built for families to then see it go to flats owned by a company hundreds of miles away.

“The fabric of the community is being weakened by the amount of rental properties we are seeing in the area.”

Council planning officer Gail Parkhouse said: “We’re satisfied the proposed flats would not cause demonstrable harm to the area.”

Located on Spencer Road, the five flats will be spread across four floors. On the lower ground floor a one-bedroom flat is proposed. It will have an en-suite, kitchen, lounge, and WC. Additionally, it will have a separate entrance at the back of the property and a private garden.

On the ground floor two flats are proposed. The first will have a bedroom, kitchen, lounge and bathroom, while the second is a studio. The studio includes a combined bedroom, lounge and kitchen in one room and a separate bathroom.

A two-bedroom flat will be on the first floor and a one-bedroom flat will be on the attic floor.

The application received a number of objections and was brought to the committee by local councillor for Allt-yr-yn, David Fouweather.

Residents raised concerns about the increase in traffic, parking issues and the standard of living for future tenants.

According to the report, a parking survey shows that there is adequate on-street parking to support the development.

Cllr Trevor Watkins, who represents Tredegar Park and Marshfield, questioned why the survey was undertaken at 12.30am.

Planning officer Ms Parkhouse said: “Most people are going to be at home at this point, particularly during a week day.”

Concerns were also raised in the objection letters and at the meeting that the property would be a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO), but Ms Parkhouse confirmed the flats would all be self-contained and therefore it is not a HMO, which has shared facilities.

The application was approved by the planning committee.