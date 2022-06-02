WE TRIED Iceland's Platinum Jubilee party food and desserts range and here's what we got for £25.

Whether you have big festive plans that involve the whole neighbourhood or you won't be moving from the couch over the blockbuster Bank Holiday weekend, here is how you can make your celebrations delicious.

Armed with a £25 voucher from the supermarket, we were determined to pull together a regal feast on a budget at Iceland.

Here's how far your money will go in Iceland for your big Jubilee street party shop.

Iceland's Platinum Jubilee range - A review

Not being regular Iceland customers, we were pretty impressed at how far the £25 went on our shopping.

The supermarket's 3 for £5 offer was particularly impressive and featured plenty of its popular party food lines.

You'll find everything from Tempura King Prawns (£2.00, 130g) and Sticky Chicken Skewers (£2.00, 181g) to 12 Mini Deep Dish Cheese Pizzas (312g, £2.50) in its 3 for £5 offer.

Family favourites like Mozzarella Sticks (270g, £2), Iceland 28 (approx.) Vegetable Spring Rolls (560g, £2) and even delicious desserts like Iceland 20 Mini Chocolate Eclairs (230g, £2) that are sure to be crowdpleasers.

Iceland is well stocked with specially themed products like Jubilee Large Pork Pie (£4.00, 1pk) and Jubilee Chicken Crowns (£3.00).

We went to Iceland to shop their Platinum Jubilee range. Credit: Rebecca Carey/ Iceland

Sadly, there wasn't any of the Mad Party GB Celebration range available in store but you can get a 10-pack of Cups, 10-pack of Plates and a 20-pack of Napkins for £1 each.

You can also kit out your street party with a Mad Party GB Celebration Paper Table cover for £2.

For some party snacks, there is also no shortage of sweets and crisps to sample.

We opted for two packs of our trusted favourite Walkers Sensations Thai Sweet Chilli Sharing Crisps (£1.25) but you could also get Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps for £3.50 which includes 22 25g bags.

To wash it down, we choose Whites Lemonade (3L, £1.25) which you can also get as part of a 2 for £2 offer via the Iceland website now.

For those with sweet tooths, we rounded up our shopping list with Mr Kipling Viennese Whirls (6 pck, £1.25), Mr Kipling Victoria Slices (6pck, £1.25) and Bells Scotland's Baker Sultana Cake (£1.50).

While they weren't available in store on this occasion, you can also pick up Jubilee Carrot Cake (£2) and Victoria Sponge Cake (£2) which will take away the baking hassle and will go perfectly with a nice cup of tea.

Our Iceland Platinum Jubilee Shopping List

Total = £24.75

Shop the full Platinum Jubilee party food and desserts range via the Iceland website.