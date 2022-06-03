IHG Hotels and Resorts is helping us discover the new Jubilee cities named as part of the Queen's 70 year Platinum celebrations.

The coveted city status has been awarded to eight spots across Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the first Overseas Territory.

The Cabinet Office has also named Bangor in Northern Ireland, along with Colchester, Doncaster and Milton Keynes in England.

Dunfermline in Scotland, Wrexham in Wales were also named in the list and Stanley in the Falkland Islands became the first Overseas Territory to win the civic honour.

These eight places are what “make Britain great”, according to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay.

"From Doncaster to Dunfermline, each new city offers a wide range of exciting activities and experiences for all travellers. Whether it’s trying to crack codes at Bletchley Park, taking a step back in history at Dunfermline Abbey or admiring nature at Beth Chatto’s Plants & Gardens and the Yorkshire Wildlife park – there’s plenty of reasons to visit these cities," a spokesperson at IHG Hotels and Resorts.

Milton Keynes

Holiday Inn Milton Keynes. Credit: IHG Hotels and Resorts

Where to stay: Holiday Inn Milton Keynes

Hotel perks: Located in the heart of the city centre, the hotel has recently undergone a spectacular refurbishment.

It has also introduced a brand new restaurant - Marco’s New York Italian - for you to enjoy.

The hotel also benefits from conference facilities, a health club, a fitness centre and an indoor pool.

Kids can also Stay and Eat Free so it's ideal spot to whisk them away on a budget break.

Activities near Milton Keynes you should put on your to-do list:

Bletchley Park – where families can enjoy exploring the former British WWII codebreaking centre

Snozone – Europe’s largest indoor real snow resort

Milton Keynes Theatre – the largest theatre in MK, currently showing the Northern-Ballet – The Great Gatsby, Cluedo and more

The Silverstone Interactive Museum – Modern motor sport museum with immersive shows, technical exhibits & replica vintage race cars

Gulliver’s Land Theme Park & Resort – designed for families with rides and games to enjoy

Aqua Parcs – an amusement park featuring inflatable obstacles & slides floating on Willen Lake

Dunfermline

Holiday Inn Express Dunfermline. Credit: IHG Hotels and Resorts

Where to stay: Holiday Inn Express Dunfermline

Hotel perks: The Dunfermline hotel has been recently refurbished, has free WiFi and even excellent transport.

Moments from the M90, it is just 18 miles from the Scottish capital and is in a prime spot to discover the Fife city and the area's stunning coastal towns.

You can get your breakfast included and there is free parking available.

If you're needing to do some work while you're away, the hotel can host up to 25 guests in a meeting room.

Activities near Dunfermline you should put on your to-do list:

St. Andrew’s golf course & beaches – beautiful spots to play sport, walk or just relax and take in the view (less than an hour drive from the hotel)

Dunfermline Palace & Abbey – where families can trace 700 years of history about the town

Deep Sea World – an aquarium that hosts a collection of large sand tiger sharks

Knockhill Racing Circuit – a motor racing track that offers rally driving and go-karting experiences

Alhambra Theatre – hosts entertainment from international dance to musicals, drama and panto

Colchester

Holiday Inn Colchester. Credit: IHG Hotels and Resorts

Where to stay: Holiday Inn Colchester

Hotel perks: This modern hotel in Colchester has free parking and free Wi-Fi for all your browsing needs.

You can enjoy some casual dining in the barn-style Traders Bar & Grill, and kids can stay and eat free.

The You Fit Health Club also features a gym, indoor pool, sauna and steam rooms and there are even beauty treatments on offer to help you unwind.

It has direct across to London and Ipswich, located just off the A12 and is just a 10-minute drive from the historic Colchester.

Activities near Colchester you should put on your to-do list:

Colchester Zoo – home to many rare and endangered species, including big cats, primates, birds and many invertebrates and fish species (less than 10 mins drive from the hotel)

Clacton-on-Sea and West Mersea beaches – to build sandcastles or swim in the sea (30 mins drive from the hotel)

Dedham Vale in Constable Country – a lowland landscape, straddling the Stour River, which has been the inspiration for England’s world-renowned landscape artists Constable and Gainsborough

Freeport Braintree – a shopping outlet with a mix of high-street and local shops to explore

Beth Chatto’s Plants & Gardens – world-renowned gardens & extensive plant nursery created by an award-winning gardener

Doncaster

Holiday Inn Express Doncaster. Credit: IHG Hotels and Resorts

Where to stay: Holiday Inn Express Doncaster

Hotel perks: On top of free Wifi, this modern and stylish hotel is located just 3 miles from the city centre and includes free parking.

Host up to 40 people in a meeting room where you can order catered lunches, from sandwiches and chips to a full, hot buffet.

Guests can also get an Express Start Breakfast buffet included in the Great Room restaurant, and all dogs are welcome too.

Activities near Doncaster you should put on your to-do list:

Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium – where one can join football fans to watch the latest fixtures

Doncaster Racecourse – hosts two of Great Britain's 36 annual Group 1 flat races, the St Leger Stakes and the Racing Post Trophy

The Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping Centre – for a bit of retail therapy (less than a mile away from hotel)

Yorkshire Wildlife park – a conservation and rehabilitation centre, the UK's No.1 walk-through wildlife adventure!

The Vulcan experience – to educate and inform visitors on the history of The Vulcan, The Cold War and RAF’s V-Force and V-Bomber stations

Cusworth Hall – a jewel in Doncaster’s crown, a beautiful Grade I listed building set in acres of historic parkland

