WITH the Platinum Jubilee in full swing, it's time we dress to impress so here's how you can get your make-up fit for a Royal.

Whether you're planning on hitting a Jubilee street party or you're not leaving the sofa the entire blockbuster Bank Holiday weekend, here's how you can add a regal touch to your beauty regime.

With The Body Shop, you can take inspiration from the timeless looks worn by the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle without the Royal price tag.

Here's how you can recreate some of our favourite Royals' beauty regimes on a budget.

Royal beauty regimes perfect for your Platinum Jubilee party

The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

Over the years, The Queen has sported many different looks and she is well known ( and loved) for a bright and bold lip colour.

In fact, she went as far as to commission her very own lipstick shade to match her ceremonial coronation robes which is a deep, ruby red that paired perfectly with the robe of state.

The Body Shop's £8.00 Colour Crush Lipstick is the perfect dupe for your royal jubilee celebrations this year.

Colour Crush™ Lipstick Athens Anemone. Credit: The Body Shop

“The Colour Crush Lipsticks not only provide a long-lasting shade that’s perfect for an all-day jubilee celebration, but they’re enriched with nourishing marula oil, meaning your lips will stay plump and hydrated,” experts at The Body Shop said.

You can now recreate Her Majesty's coronation look with the shade 320 Tahiti Hibiscus or even keep it classic with a bright red lip in shade 220 Athens Anemone.

But if a natural pink is more your style, shade 210 Berlin Oleander is a pretty impressive almost replica of the lip colour worn by the queen on her 96th birthday.

READ MORE: Recreate the Royal jewels worn by Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and Meghan Markle

READ MORE: Hailey Bieber lipstick routine went viral on TikTok - Get the look for less from Superdrug

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle. Credit: PA

In a 2017 interview with Allure, Meghan Markle shared her top tip for lush, long lashes.

The Duchess of Sussex opts for a lash enhancing serum to lengthen her eyelashes rather than coats upon coats of mascara.

To help you recreate the royal look at home, try this £10.00 Brow & Lash Gel from The Body Shop.

Brow & Lash Gel from The Body Shop. Credit: The Body Shop

It is said to naturally define and enhance lashes and leave you with a natural but defined look.

Experts at The Body Shop said: “The Brow & Lash gel is an easy and affordable way to achieve Meghan Markle’s famous lashes. The clear gel not only enhances lashes, but grooms the eyebrows for a natural, refined look.”

Pick up the Brow & Lash Gel for £10 via The Body Shop website.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana. Credit: PA

Princess Diana left a long legacy of effortless and natural glam whether you look at her clothes or her makeup.

Her fresh faced and timeless approach to beauty was also seen when makeup artist Clayton Howard created Diana’s beauty look for her engagement photoshoot with Charles, the Prince of Wales.

To add a regal touch to your own regime, The Body Shop suggests the £18.00 Fresh Nude Foundation.

Fresh Nude Foundation. Credit: The Body Shop

It is available in up to 40 shades and creates that same natural, nude glow finish as seen on the Princess of Wales.

Experts at The Body Shop said: “This moisturising foundation helps to create that all-natural, soft glam that was often seen on Princess Diana. Not only does it create the perfect base for a full-face of glam, but this foundation is also enriched with vitamin E and aloe vera, so it feels light and comfortable on the skin.”

Get your own Fresh Nude Foundation for £18 via The Body Shop website.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge has an enviable glow whenever she is out and about on one of her royal appearances but now you can recreate from the comfort of your own home.

During her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte, it was reported that Kate Middleton used a rosehip seed oil which is often credited for reducing the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks.

The Body Shop has its own version for £30.00- Oils of Life Facial Oil and it is ideal for hydrating, soothing and refreshing dry looking skin.

Oils of Life Facial Oil. Credit: The Body Shop

“Our Oils of Life Facial Oil moisturises and revives the skin’s radiance with the help of three cold-pressed seed oils: black cumin seed, camellia seed oil and rosehip seed oil. This lightweight face oil moisturiser will perfectly compliment the rest of your skincare routine, adding a little more hydration to your routine, " experts at The Body Shop said.

Add the Oils of Life Facial Oil to your basket for £30 via The Body Shop website.