NOW that the Love Island contestants for 2022 have been confirmed and we have had the first look at the new villa, here's how we can recreate the look at home.

ITV viewers are set for a summer of the same muggy behaviour and jaw-dropping twists that we've come to expect from the reality dating show.

Whether you fancy yourself grafting around your own fire pit or lounging about on the lawn in the sun, here's how you can live like your favourite islanders.

From fairy lights to garden bars, we have rounded up some of the best home and garden pieces from Aldi, Wayfair, Not On The High Street and more to give you that Love Island upgrade.

New Love Island villa. Credit: ITV/PA

Recreate the Love Island villa in your home and garden

Fire pits inspired by the Love Island return

Gardenline Square Fire Pit

Gardenline Square Fire Pit. Credit: Aldi

The Gardenline Square Fire Pit is a summer garden party must-have, according to Aldi.

Everyone loves a fire pit for late nights toasting marshmallows and chats with a glass of bubbly with family and friends.

The fire pit is designed with a spark cover and also features a poker, grill and mesh cover.

Made from contemporary rustic steel, this fire pit will bring some real warmth to your garden and comes with a 1-year warranty.

Take home this Gardenline Square Fire Pit for £69.99 via the Aldi website.

Personalised Steel Star Firepit

Personalised Steel Star Firepit. Credit: Not On The High Street

It seems that fire pits are everywhere these days, make yours stand out from the crowd with a personal touch from Not On The High Street.

The star-shaped firepit has been laser cut from 3mm thick steel and has been stitch welded to make it that much more durable.

The simple but striking design can be completed with a natural oiled steel finish and can be personalised with up to 30 characters.

Purchase your personalised firepit for just £295 via the Not On The High Street website.

READ MORE: Get the Love Island look in your garden with a DIY firepit – how to build your own

READ MORE: Love Island 2022: See all the dating show winners as ITV confirms 2022 cast

Garden bars straight out of Love Island

Wooden Shiplap Garden Bar

Wooden Shiplap Garden Bar. Credit: The Range

Transform your garden into the ultimate outdoor hosting space this summer with this Wooden Shiplap Garden Bar.

It features a durable top bar with two bi-fold shutters that open easily to create a serving hatch.

Whatever kind of bar you have in mind - whether it's a tiki, gin bar or a bar that does it all, The Range's version gives you the freedom to be as creative as you dare.

When you're not using it, you can lock the bar and store drinks there over the summer.

The Forest Garden Wooden Shiplap Garden Bar can be yours for £599.99 and there are other payment plans available via The Range website.

Love Island inspired Garden and Home seating

Gardenline Rope Effect Snug Seat

Gardenline Rope Effect Snug Seat. Credit: Aldi

Enjoy those lazy days in the garden with this comfortable and stylish Rope Effect Snug Seat. Perfect for the patio or conservatory, this comfortable chair will be your seat of choice.

This Gardenline Rope Effect Snug Seat is complete with 5 matching cushions, allowing you to sit outside and enjoy the sun, while feeling as though you're sat in the comfort of your own lounge.

Get yours for £249.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Grey Rattan Corner Sofa & Cover

Gardenline Grey Rattan Corner Sofa & Cover. Credit: Aldi

Soak up the summer sun ( if it's being a little less British!) while sitting on your Grey Corner Sofa & Cover by Gardenline.

With quality weaving and stunning rattan effect wicker, this comfortable seat is ideal for lounging about and catching up on what's going on in the villa.

Long corner sofas are a staple of the villa so take your friends and family for a chat on your very own.

Take yours home for £299.98 via the Aldi website.

Outdoor Grey Sun Lounger

If you're hoping that a little of the Majorcan sun comes back to the UK, we suggest sending out some good vibes with this Outdoor Grey Sun Lounger from Dunelm.

It has three comfortable seating positions in one compact, lightweight style and can be yours for only £79 via the Dunelm website.

Bean Bag Chair & Lounger

Bean Bag Chair & Lounger. Credit: Wayfair

Bring the beauty of the beanbag chair from the villa to your very own house with this Bean Bag Chair & Lounger from Wayfair.

Love Island is known for its modern decor and pops of colour which couldn't be easier to recreate.

This machine-washable covered bean bag can be put in or outside the home and comes in a variety of different colours including hot pink, aqua, blue, black and lime.

It can be yours via the Wayfair website for £69.99.

Alternatively, Wayfair's Basic cushions come in a variety of different colours from Red, Fuschia, Teal and more.

They are machine washable, and reversible and will add the luxurious villa touch you've been looking for.

Add one to your basket for £11.99 via the Wayfair website.

First look at the new Love Island villa. Credit: ITV/PA

Fairy Lights to make your garden like the Love Island villa

Add a warm Mallorcan air to your lawn with these LED Outdoor Warm White Battery lights from The Range.

Strung across your wall or fence, add a magic touch with eight different functions for £9.99 via The Range website.

If you prefer a spot of colour, we suggest the LED Outdoor Multi-Coloured battery lights which you can bring out again at Christmas and are yours for £6.99 from The Range.

Love Island returns on Monday, June 6 at 9 pm on ITV 2 and ITV Hub.