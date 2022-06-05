NOTHING influences the purchasing of beauty products more than hearing about it online. Whether it be on Instagram or TikTok, the power of persuasion is very strong.
From sun cream to perfecting your skincare routine, these viral beauty must-haves have been perfectly curated by LOOKFANTASTIC to create June’s Trending Beauty Box.
It includes products from brands such as Eyeko and Lottie London and is not one you want to miss.
LOOKFANTASTIC June Box contents
- Bubble T watermelon Body Scrub - Full Size
- Eyeko Brow Gel - Deluxe Mini
- Disciple What Spot? Dots - Deluxe Mini
- Gatineau Radiance Gommage - Deluxe Mini
- Lottie London power foil golden hour - Deluxe Mini
- Nuxe Very Rose Micellar Water - Deluxe Mini
You can subscribe to the June Box here, starting from £13 a month for 12 months (£13.75 p/m for 6 months, £14.50 p/m for 3 months and £15 for 1 month).
Not only that, Beauty Box subscribers also get early access and exclusive subscriber discounts on limited edition and seasonal boxes.
Get your Trending Beauty Box on the LOOKFANTASTIC website here.
