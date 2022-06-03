FOUR days worth of celebrations will be taking place across Gwent to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
With Union flags, yarn bombing and Queen-themed bunting aplenty, we've put together a series of pictures that our readers have sent in of their household decorations to mark the occasion.
Jodie Mackie sent this to us of Capel Grange Nursing Home
Emma Llewellyn has gone all out with the bunting in her home
Denise Brinkley's home
Lauren Rebecca has gone for the cardboard cut-out effect here
The front window of Louise Clint's home with the Platinum Jubilee balloons
Brenda Osborne with the classic 'flag out the window' look.
Balloons and bunting on Samantha Watkins' home
Lucy Fullard is party-ready
So too is Rhian Lester at Ringland's Flying Start
Michaela Davis' home.
Neil Hedges and the rest of the street put in a good effort here
Sue Manning sent this in from Plas-y-Garn residential home in Pontypool
