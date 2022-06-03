FOUR days worth of celebrations will be taking place across Gwent to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

With Union flags, yarn bombing and Queen-themed bunting aplenty, we've put together a series of pictures that our readers have sent in of their household decorations to mark the occasion. 

South Wales Argus:

Jodie Mackie sent this to us of Capel Grange Nursing Home

South Wales Argus:

Emma Llewellyn has gone all out with the bunting in her home

South Wales Argus:

Denise Brinkley's home

South Wales Argus:

Lauren Rebecca has gone for the cardboard cut-out effect here

South Wales Argus:

The front window of Louise Clint's home with the Platinum Jubilee balloons

South Wales Argus:

Brenda Osborne with the classic 'flag out the window' look.

South Wales Argus:

Balloons and bunting on Samantha Watkins' home

South Wales Argus:

Lucy Fullard is party-ready

South Wales Argus:

So too is Rhian Lester at Ringland's Flying Start

South Wales Argus:

Michaela Davis' home.

South Wales Argus:

Neil Hedges and the rest of the street put in a good effort here

South Wales Argus:

Sue Manning sent this in from Plas-y-Garn residential home in Pontypool