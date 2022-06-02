A GWENT bowls club which saw its clubhouse badly damaged by fire is set to continue with its Jubilee celebrations.

The Gilfach Bowling Club community was left devastated yesterday - Wednesday, June 1 - after fire ripped through the clubhouse.

But, despite the damage leaving the building almost certainly beyond repair, the club is refusing to let to incident stop their celebrations of the Queen’s Jubilee.

To mark the occasion, a party planned for this afternoon is going ahead.

Now an outdoor event, the club is hosting a BBQ on the neighbouring field.

Confirming this news on their social media page, the club said: “We may have lost our clubhouse but we have not lost our club spirit.

“We planned for a jubilee party and that party goes ahead.

“There will be a BBQ on the field from 3pm today and I hope to see as many of you there as possible.

“It will be great to raise a glass (cans or bottles in our case) with the whole community.

“Never thought we would have to say this but please can you bring your own drink.”

Meanwhile, fundraising efforts are ongoing to help the club rebuild in the future.

The campaign has been shared widely across the wider lawn bowls community, and in a little over 24 hours, £2,735 has been raised.

Craig Andrews, chairman of the club, said: "We've been here since 1928. Members have been to the commonwealth games, the world bowls championships, and have represented Wales.

"It's been the heart of the community.

"I've been coming for around 50 years. It's just so sad."

The fundraiser can be found online here.

What’s been said about the fire

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service told the Argus: “At approximately 6:52am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, we received reports of a fire at a commercial property near Gilfach Goch Welfare Ground in Gilfach Goch.

“Multiple crews from Fire and Rescue Stations across South Wales, including Aberbargoed, Pontypridd and Caerphilly were in attendance.

“Crews used specialist equipment and resources to tackle the fire, including a ground monitor, hose reel jets, water bowser and an aerial ladder platform.

“We advised local residents to keep their windows and doors closed due to the large volume of smoke in the area.”