A CAERPHILLY Borough man has been fined after pleading guilty to a fly tipping offence.

Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court, Philip Royle pleaded guilty to one count of depositing waste without an environmental permit on land.

The 37-year-old, of Oakfield Street, Llanbradach, appeared in court Monday, May 23.

The charges related to an incident which took place on or around March 1, 2020.

Royle was found to have deposited controlled waste on a section of land in Wrinstone Lane, Wenvoe, in the Vale of Glamorgan.

It was not specified what items were dumped on the land.

The prosecution was brought forward by Vale of Glamorgan Council.

For his actions, which were contrary to the Environmental Protection Act 1990, Royle was fined £492.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £860, and made to pay a £49 surcharge to fund victim services.

Royle also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with requirements regarding the retention of documents.

As a business person trading as Cardiff Builders Ltd, he was “subject to a duty of care in respect of waste”.

The court heard that he failed to comply with a notice sent to him on March 3, 2021, either within a required 14 day period, or at all.

No separate penalty was issued in respect of this charge.