CELEBRATIONS for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are already in full swing, but this four-day weekend may also be a time to consider those less fortunate.

Food banks across the Gwent region are continuing to offer support and help to those in need.

Here is a list of the items each Trussell Trust food bank in Gwent is in need of, as well as details on how to donate, and how to seek help if you need it.

READ MORE: Cost of living crisis UK: Our mission to help you save money

READ MORE: Where you can get help with the cost of living crisis

Newport Food Bank

The food bank is open at the Christchurch Centre on Malpas Road on Thursdays from midday to 2pm and at Citizens Advice on Corn Street on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays between midday and 2pm.

They are in need of:

Pasta sauce;

Tinned tomatoes;

Hot snacks - like packet noodles;

Tinned and packet soup;

Long-life juice or squash.

The food bank says it has plenty of beans and pasta.

You can donate at Asda in Pill and Duffryn, Morrison’s on Orb Drive, Tesco at Harlech Retail Park and Spytty, Sainsbury’s in John Frost Square, and Christchurch Centre on Malpas Road and St Stephens Church on Adeline Street.

More information can be found at newport.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

Risca Food Bank

Risca Food Bank is open at The Salvation Army in Risca from 9.30am to 11.30am on Tuesdays and Fridays.

They are urgently in need of:

Tinned rice puddings/custard;

Tinned meat (hot or cold);

Tinned soup;

UHT long life milk;

Jars of coffee;

Jars of jam;

Bottles of squash;

Tinned veg.

The food bank has said it has plenty of baked beans, breakfast cereals and dried pasta and rice.

You can donate at Tesco Extra in Risca, Morrisons in Rogerstone, Aldi between Risca and Rogerstone and at One Stop in Risca.

You can find out more at risca.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

Eastern Valley Foodbank

This is when the food bank is open, and when:

Hillcity Church in Pontnewynydd on Mondays, from 10am to midday, and on Wednesdays, from 1pm to 3pm;

Ebenezer Evangelical Church in Pontnewydd on Mondays from 1pm to 4pm;

The Salvation Army in Cwmbran on Wednesdays from 1.30pm to 4pm;

At 16 Broad Street in Blaenavon on Wednesdays from 1pm to 3pm;

Victory Church in Cwmbran on Fridays from 10am to 1pm;

The Salvation Army in Pontypool on Fridays from 10am to midday.

The food bank is in need of:

Hot chocolate;

Sandwich pastes;

Jelly;

Long life juice/squash;

Tinned hot meat;

Tinned carrots;

Long life milk;

Cream crackers;

Toilet roll.

The food bank has plenty of pasta, soup, beans and cereal.

You can donate at Tesco in Pontypool, Asda, Sainsburys and Aldi, all in Cwmbran, and The Hope Centre in Pontypool.

More information can be found at easternvalley.foodbank.org.uk/give-help.

Abergavenny Food Bank

The food bank is open at Abergavenny Baptist Church on Tuesdays from 1pm to 3.30pm and Fridays 10am to 12.30pm.

These are the items they are in urgent need of:

Toothpaste;

Deodorant - men and women's;

Pasta sauce;

Biscuits;

Long life, semi-skimmed milk;

Laundry washing machine pods;

Shampoo;

Cereal.

The food bank has plenty of pasta, baby food and nappies.

You can donate at Tesco, Morrisons, Lloyd’s Bank, One Stop Shop and Poundland – all in Abergavenny, R. George Davies and Co. Solicitors, Abergavenny Library, Abergavenny Natural Therapy Centre and Abergavenny Baptist Church.

More information can be found at abergavenny.foodbank.org.uk/give-help.

Monmouth and District Food Bank

The food bank is open at Monmouth Baptist Church on Fridays between 10am and midday.

The most urgently needed items are:

Tinned fruit (400g);

UHT milk (1 litre);

Tinned custard;

Long life fruit juice;

Gluten free foodstuffs.

The food bank already has plenty of beans, pasta and cereals.

You can donate items at Waitrose in Monmouth.

More information can be found at monmouthdistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help.

Chepstow Food Bank

The food bank is open at The Bridge Church on Wednesdays from 10.30am and 12.30pm and Chepstow Baptist Church on Fridays from 10.30am to midday.

It is in urgent need of:

Jam;

Washing up liquid;

Small instant coffee;

Tea;

UHT milk;

Toothpaste;

Men’s deodorant.

The food bank has plenty of pasta, pulses and baked beans, and tinned carrots.

You can donate to the food bank at Tesco, Lidl, and at The Bridge Church on Wednesdays, and Chepstow Baptist Church on Fridays.

More information can be found at chepstow.foodbank.org.uk/give-help.

Blaenau Gwent Food Bank

The food bank is based at the Church on the Rise in Beaufort.

The items which are needed urgently are:

Instant mash;

Rice;

Powdered milk;

UHT milk;

Coffee;

Tinned/packet custard;

Tinned rice pudding;

Tinned sponge puddings;

Tinned fruit;

Small tinned meat;

Small tinned potatoes;

Tinned tomatoes;

Tinned spaghetti;

Squash small and large;

Crisps and snacks;

Pot noodles;

Jams;

Chocolate spread;

Children's sweets;

Small/large chocolate bars;

Shaving foam/gel;

Razors - disposable;

Shower gel;

Shampoo/conditioner;

Men's and women's deodorant;

Wet wipes;

Nappies - sizes 5, 5+, 6, 6+;

Washing up liquid;

Washing powder/tablets;

Cat food.

The food bank has plenty of beans, pasta and cereal.

You can donate at Foodbank Centres in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr, Tesco in Ebbw Vale and Abertillery, Asda in Brynmawr, Waitrose in Abergavenny, Lloyd’s Bank in Ebbw Vale and Principality Building Society in Ebbw Vale.

More information can be found at blaenaugwent.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-food.

Blackwood and District Food Bank

The food bank is open at the Oasis Christian Centre in Cefn Fforest on Thursdays from 10am to midday.

Their urgently needed items are:

Tinned fruit (400g);

Mash potato;

Squash;

UHT milk;

Rice pudding.

The food bank has plenty of beans and pasta.

You can donate at Tesco in Caerphilly, Asda in Blackwood, and the Oasis Christian Centre in Cefn Fforest.

More information can be found at blackwooddistrict.foodbank.org.uk/give-help.

Caerphilly Food Bank

The food bank is open at Connect Life Church in Caerphilly on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10am and 1pm.

Urgently needed food items

Tinned fruit (400g);

Toiletries;

Packets of rice;

Crisps;

Squash/fruit juice;

Toilet rolls;

Cat/dog food;

The food bank has plenty of beans, pasta and cereals.

Donations can be dropped off at Asda in Caerphilly and Connect Life Church in Caerphilly.

More information can be found at caerphilly.foodbank.org.uk/give-help.

Rhymney Valley Food Bank

The food bank is open at Hafod Deg Commuity Resource Centre in Rhymney on Tuesdays, White Rose Resource Centre in New Tredegar on Thursdays, and St Peter's Church in Aberbargoed on Wednesdays, all from 11am to 1pm.

Urgently needed food items

Tinned fruit (400g);

Tea bags;

Dried pasta (500g);

UHT milk;

Breakfast cereals.

The food bank has got plenty of beans and sugar.

Donations can be dropped off at Tesco in Ystrad Mynach, at Morrisons in Bargeod, and inside Rhymni Practice.

You can find out more at: rhymneyvalley.foodbank.org.uk/give-help.