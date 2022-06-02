WITH road closures and a change in pub opening times, this is what’s happening in Caerphilly County Borough over the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
The Licensing Act 2003 (Platinum Jubilee Licensing Hours) Order 2022 has allowed extended licenced hours today, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.
This means venues which usually have to close at 11pm can now stay open, and serve alcohol and entertainment, until 1am.
The temporary extension to licensing regulations does not apply to supermarkets or off-licences.
In a statement, Caerphilly County Borough Council said: “Any conditions which are currently on the premises licence will remain in force and should be adhered to at all times during the extended period.”
Street parties will also be occurring across the county borough this weekend, therefore the council has temporarily waived the fees of road closures as “a gesture of goodwill”.
Here’s a list of roads that will be closed:
Friday, June 3
- Blackwood: Grange Hill, from number nine, to Elgar Close, number 16 (midday-8pm).
- Rhymney: Ty Coch, number 75 to 100 (midday–8pm).
- New Tredegar: Queens Road, car park to number 141 (midday-4pm).
- Bargoed: Usk Road between its junction to Church Street and Hill Street (10am–7pm).
Saturday, June 4
- Cefn Hengoed: Birch Crescent, number 17 to 35 (11am-6pm).
- New Tredegar: Cefn-Rhychdir Road, Bedlwyn Road, Derlwyn Street, Jones Street, Pritchard Terrace, Farm Terrace, Meadow Terrace, Penrhyn Terrace (11am–1pm).
Sunday, June 5
- New Tredegar: Bedlwyn Road, Derlwyn Street, Jones Street, Pritchard Terrace, Farm Terrace, Meadow Terrace, Penrhyn Terrace, Fernhill Terrace, Dafalog Terrace, Orchard Street (midday–6pm).
