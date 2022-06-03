PLANS to demolish a well-known former café have been refused.

Due to unacceptable noise levels and a “simple design”, the planning application to build six one-bedroom flats on the site of the Pit Stop café in Bedwas has been rejected by Caerphilly County Borough Council.

According to planning officers, the design and colour palette of the development – which would be opposite Bedwas Workmen’s Hall – would not be in keeping with the local area.

The decision report stated: “Noise levels from both the industrial estate, Newport Road and the A468 are likely to reach unacceptable levels that could lead to adverse impacts upon the wellbeing and health of future occupants.”

The application stated that windows would need to be shut to mitigate noise, which was not deemed acceptable by the council’s Head of Public Protection.

The café, on Newport Road, served breakfasts and Sunday dinners, but recently closed. The owner of the business rented the property from a private landlord who is now seeking to redevelop the site.

The business began as a café alongside the former taxi firm Fly Taxis.