TEN years ago the country was celebrating the Queen's Diamond jubilee - and pupils from Cwmfelinfach Primary School were among them.
While going through our picture archive we found this delightful selection of pictures from the special church service the school held to mark 60 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne.
Cwmfelinfach primary school pupils walk to St Theodore's Church to their service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
Cwmfelinfach primary school pupils (L-R) Duke of Edinburgh Owen Daley and Queen Reece Davies arrive at St Theodore's Church for their service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
Cwmfelinfach primary school pupils at St Theodore's Church for their service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
Cwmfelinfach primary school pupils Duke of Edinburgh Owen Daley and Queen Reece Davies arrive at St Theodore's Church for their service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
A member of the Deanery Choir at the Cwmfelinfach primary school service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
Cwmfelinfach primary school service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
Soloist Sam James at the Cwmfelinfach primary school service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
The school choir at the Cwmfelinfach primary school service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
The Archbishop of Canterbury (also known as Connor Dumayne) places the crown onto the head of Queen Reece Davies
The Queen, Reece Davies, presides over the Cwmfelinfach primary school service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
Queen Reece Davies and Duke of Edinburgh Owen Daley
Queen Reece Davies
Cwmfelinfach primary school pupils at St Theodore's Church for their service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
McKenzie Davies, aged four
Cwmfelinfach primary school pupils at St Theodore's Church for their service to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee
