ABERGAVENNY residents and primary school pupils got together at the town's Linda Vista Gardens to plant a celebratory rowan tree to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Each school has also received its own tree as a lasting reminder of the celebration, donated by Abergavenny Garden Centre.
The event was organised by singer Bryn Yemm, and brought together representatives from Cantref, Deri View, Gilwern, Llanfoist, Llanvihangel, Llantilio Pertholey, Our Lady & St. Michael’s, Ysgol Gymraeg Y-Fenni and Cross Ash primary schools.
Local dance group Dance Attack also performed to Bryn Yemm’s live rendition of 'Jubilee Party'.
Thanking Abergavenny Garden Centre for the rowan trees, town mayor Tony Konieczny, said: “For the children here, these trees may not seem significant to you now, but year on year, you will see them flower and grow, as you will grow. I hope many people get pleasure from it.”
Cllr Laura Wright, who chairs Monmouthshire County Council, said: “I hope we can all consider planting trees in our gardens, focusing on increasing the urban tree canopy and doing what we can to tackle climate change in the process.
"I also want to say a huge thank you to the children for their efforts and incredible dance performances."
