YARN bombers have been out in force in Gwent bringing a bit of jubilee jollity to the area.

The creatives, from Risca and Magor, have shared pictures of their work with us.

If you are doing something special for the jubilee - from decorating your street to attending a street party - we would love to see your pictures.

Go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/jubileecelebrations/ and fill in the form. We'll do the rest.

South Wales Argus:

The Risca Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of risca Yarn Bombers

Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of Risca Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of risca Yarn Bombers

Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of Risca Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of risca Yarn Bombers

Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of Risca Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of risca Yarn Bombers

Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of Risca Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee creations. Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler who is the founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of risca Yarn Bombers

Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of Risca Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee creations. Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler who is the founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee creations. Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler who is the founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee creations. Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler who is the founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee creations. Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler who is the founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee creations. Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler who is the founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee creations. Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler who is the founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee creations. Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler who is the founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

South Wales Argus: Jubilee creations. Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler who is the founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers

Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers