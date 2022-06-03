YARN bombers have been out in force in Gwent bringing a bit of jubilee jollity to the area.
The creatives, from Risca and Magor, have shared pictures of their work with us.
If you are doing something special for the jubilee - from decorating your street to attending a street party - we would love to see your pictures.
Go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/jubileecelebrations/ and fill in the form. We'll do the rest.
The Risca Yarn Bombers
Jubilee celebrations from Gill Hollister of Risca Yarn Bombers
Pictures supplied by Janet Fowler, founder of Magor’s Crafty Yarn Bombers
