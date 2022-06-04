THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,700-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Natalie Rowles, of Garndiffaith, who enjoys taking photographs especially when her anxiety flares up.

This picture makes me happy: I originally went up with the Fujifilm x-t200 camera with the 50mm - 230mm lens and couldn't get the folly with sun in on epic, so returned with smaller lens 15 - 45 and captured this.

This picture makes me sad: RNLI boat with people in their life gear. This makes me sad because they are only volunteers and I think they deserve a wage.

This picture makes me laugh: Just look at the way the goat is smiling in the back - it's enough to make anyone laugh.

This picture is very special to me: Thought this was very ironic. At 14:14 on Sunday I captured a picture of a rose we planted in memory of my dad when at exactly the same time a robin appeared behind me.

This picture makes me dream of something: Follow that rainbow and your dreams will all come true.