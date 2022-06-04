HERE are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every week on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Rhys Francis Mark Rowe was born after 55 hours of labour and a forceps delivery on April 13, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. He is the first child of Vicky Kirke and Greg Rowe, of Newport. Rhys and his mum spent almost a week in hospital before coming home.

Laya-Jean Hillberg was born on January 28, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 13oz. She is the first child of Lori-Jo Green and Louis Hillberg, of Newport.

Finley Harrhy was born on April 11, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb. He is the first child of Ben and Lucy Harrhy, of Langstone. Mum Lucy said: "After a four-year wait after struggles with fertility, Finley was born and we are besotted and can't stop looking at him! He is surrounded by lots of cousins who have been waiting for him for a long time!"

Maddison Rae Thomas was born on March 16, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. Parents are Kate and David Thomas, of Pontypool, and siblings are Eva, six, and Freddie, three.

Bonnie Winter Keyse was born on March 8, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 9oz. Her parents are Nia Jones and Richard Keyse, of Newport, and her siblings are Raya, three, and her late brother, Evan who would now be one.

Gracie-Mae Martina Liddle was born on April 20, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lbs 5oz. She is the first child of Shannon Pocock and James Liddle, of Newport.