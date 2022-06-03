WHEN Queen Elizabeth acceded to the throne, Percy Couch was doing his compulsory National Service.

But the former Newport soldier had a key part to play in her Coronation 16 months later.

Ten years ago South Wales Argus journalist Andy Rutherford spoke to Mr Couch, then 80, of Llanwern Road, Ringland, about his memories of being involved in such a special day.

Percy Couch, pictured in 2012

Here's the story from June 2012:

Mr Couch formed part of a Brigade of Guards on a rainswept Coronation Day 59 years ago, marching in ceremonial uniform behind the Queen’s carriage as it passed through the packed streets of London on the way to Westminster Abbey.

The then 21-year-old later received a special Coronation Medal in recognition of the role he played in the event.

The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee tour, and this weekend’s celebration of her 60 years on the throne, have brought back memories for Mr Couch of the last occasion a monarch was crowned in the UK.

Called up to National Service aged 18, Mr Couch joined up formally on completing his two-year stint, joining the Welch Guards.

The Welch Guards squad Percy Couch was a member of, pictured in 1951. Mr Couch is in the middle row, far left

An early posting saw him go to Berlin, where among other duties he was part of a Guard of Honour for the Duke of Windsor, who as King Edward VIII had abdicated in 1937 in order to marry Wallis Simpson.

He also spent time guarding Nazi war criminal Rudolf Hess, Adolf Hitler’s former deputy, who was serving a life sentence in the city’s Spandau Prison.

“Then we came back to spare barracks at Aldershot to train for the Coronation,” said Mr Couch, who after his time in the Army worked at Whitehead’s and later Llanwern steelworks.

“We had rehearsal parades all the time, but there were perks because we never had to do any guard duties.

“On the day, there was the Queen’s coach, the cavalry, and then us, as the first foot regiment.

Percy Couch, third from left, with his arms crossed, waits to be measured for his uniform ahead of the coronation in 1953

“We saw the Queen to Westminster Abbey and we went for food when she was being crowned. Then we saw her back to Buckingham Palace, marched around Whitehall and Victoria, up Kensington High Street, and back to Olympia where we had been based.

“Afterwards, we went back into London to enjoy some of the hustle and bustle after the event.”

Mr Couch later completed a posting in Egypt before leaving the Army, but Coronation Day remains a vivid memory.

“It was a marvellous occasion, but it poured with rain – we were soaked to the skin,” said the father-of-three, who lives with wife Christina.

“On the march back to Olympia, we were all shattered. The officer in charge was rallying us up for the last half-mile or so, and he was attacked by a woman in the crowd with an umbrella, who told him to ‘leave those boys alone’!”

The letter and medal Percy Couch received following the coronation in 1953

THE Coronation Medal was awarded to a selected few members of the services, and others, to mark the occasion.

Mr Couch believes he was the only guardsman to receive one, but at the time he thought he was about to be punished.

“A couple of days afterwards, we had an adjutants’ parade. Only one name was called out and that was mine,” he said.

“All the others were dismissed, and I was marched off under escort, desperately trying to think what I’d done wrong.

“Instead, I was presented with the medal.”