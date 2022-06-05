A 22-YEAR-OLD entrepreneur from Pontypool who has followed in his grandparents’ footsteps is set to expand his business.

Lewis Woolfall started 3D printing business Woodfall's 3DP in January 2020, and moved into Pontypool Indoor Market in October 2020.

He was given a start-up grant to help support his company, and since then, his business has gone from strength to strength.

His business specialises in making 3D printed products such as spare parts, collectables, artistic models and seasonal items.

Lewis Woolfall in Pontypool Indoor Market. Picture: Torfaen council.

“My grandparents had RM and RD Rowlands' fruit and vegetables stall in Pontypool Indoor Market for almost 20 years and I remember visiting their stall when I was younger and the hustle and bustle of market life,” he said.

“So it was an obvious place for me to start my business.

“Since opening up in the market, my business has grown and at least quadrupled in size and output.”

Mr Woolfall is now looking to move to a larger premises in Brynmawr.

“I have really relished my time in the market and enjoyed meeting new customers,” he said. “I would encourage any would-be traders to consider Pontypool Indoor Market, no matter how madcap your idea is.

“It's the perfect incubator for business start-ups and with all the extra support that is available from the council within the market, there is certainly no better place to start your entrepreneurial journey.”

To find out more about renting a space at the indoor market, you can visit Torfaen council's website or contact market manager Shane Kennedy on pontypoolindoormarket@torfaen.gov.uk or 01495 742757.

The council is currently consulting on plans to regenerate Pontypool town centre. The plans include converting vacant shops in the town centre into homes or flexible spaces which can be used for work or leisure facilities, and creating “pocket parks” throughout the town, including in George Street and Glantorvaen Street.

For more information about the plans, or to take part in the consultation, visit the council’s community engagement site.