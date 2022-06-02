THE Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner, and it seems just about everyone doing something to mark the momentous occasion.

As proud partners of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant, McDonald’s is getting in on the act making some major changes to classic menu items too.

Modifications marking Her Majesty’s 70 years of service include a regal re-recording of their famous jingle, a name change for one much-loved burger and an upgrade to the Big Mac meal packaging.

One’s Loving It

To kick-start celebrations, the instantly recognisable McDonald’s Jingle has been re-imagined by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The ‘Five Note Sting’, played at the end of its advertising and familiar to millions simply as “ba da ba ba ba”, has now been made fit for a queen.

The 35-strong ensemble recorded a version featuring brass, strings, percussion, and woodwind, hoping to gain a royal seal of approval.

The new jingle will replace the original in the brand’s TV and radio ads over the course of the Jubilee weekend, along with the “one’s lovin’ it” tagline.

Dine like a royal

The Big Mac, Fries and Milkshake packaging reimagined as an elegant china set. Picture: McDonald's

McDonald’s is also giving customers the chance to dine like a royal over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The global brand has reimagined the Big Mac, Fries and Milkshake packaging as an elegant china set, adding Platinum Jubilee Pageant detailing to mark the occasion.

There are 70 of the limited-edition sets up for grabs. To be in with a chance of winning, fast food fans will need to enter the competition via the McDonald’s App between May 31 and June 6, with the lucky winners being crowned on June 8.

Royale with Cheese

The final part of the Jubilee celebrations will see McDonald’s change the name of an iconic burger for the duration of the weekend.

On Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3, the famous Quarter Pounder with Cheese will become the ‘Royale with Cheese’, paying homage to the infamous scene from Pulp Fiction (“they got the metric system there”) and giving the burger a royal makeover.

The ‘Royale with Cheese’ will be available for just 99p on the McDonald’s App, giving customers a £2.60 saving to kick off a weekend of celebrations.

For the remainder of the bank holiday weekend, Saturday June 4 and Sunday June 5, McDonald’s will be offering Spend £15 Save £5 on all McDonald’s orders via the McDonald's App.

