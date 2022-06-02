THE first of four days of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee have begun in Gwent as people took to the streets to honour the monarch’s 70 year reign.

In what was a glorious afternoon of sunshine, the mood was jubilant on Bailey Street in Newport as one of the first street parties got under way.

The party was organised by the owners of the Bailey Bodega Pub, Steve Edwards and Nicola Henderson, who both donned eye-catching fancy dress and encouraged others to do the same.

Speaking to the Argus at the party, Ms Henderson said they were happy to do their bit for the event.

“Everybody has brought something and contributed to help,” she said.

“It's a nice friendly atmosphere and our fridge is full. There's a nice community spirit - we've got regulars and locals, plus people from all over including Caerleon, Langstone and Mansfield."

Also enjoying the atmosphere were husband and wife Carl and Sharon Thorpe. The pair, who live locally, said: “We live just around the corner and come here once a week.

"It's brilliant to have a pub that wants to be involved in the community and the weather is gorgeous."

They were also joined by Mr Thorpe’s mum, Jennifer Griffiths, who said: "It's an absolutely fantastic time for the queen to celebrate 70 years. It's amazing to come together after everything was shut down for two years. It's lovely."

There was some slightly unconventional fancy dress on show, courtesy of Mark Yap Vodden, who was dressed in Mexican attire.

He said: "It's good to support your local, it's a great pub with a great landlady and landlord.

"The event has been fabulous - but it's still early days. It's good to bring the community together."

It’s just one of the many street parties that will be taking place across Newport and Gwent over the next few days.

What’s more, a number of beacon lighting ceremonies are taking place later on Thursday evening to mark the occasion.

What’s been happening elsewhere?

As celebrations ramp up here in Gwent, it was a busy day in central London as the official Platinum Jubilee ceremonies began.

Crowds were seen in their hundreds lining The Mall as the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony was held.

A small number of protestors were arrested by police for interrupting the ceremony.

The Queen was all smiles as she joined members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watched the Platinum Jubilee flyover.

It was also confirmed that Prince Andrew will miss Friday’s Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral due to covid.