MANY people will be looking to get away over the bank holiday, meaning that the roads may be busier than a normal weekend.

And as well as people looking to get away, Wales host one of the biggest matches in their history on Sunday as they aim to qualify for the World Cup.

Traffic Wales has advised drivers plan ahead before travelling this bank holiday weekend.

“This weekend's Platinum Jubilee will likely be one of the busiest bank holidays in many years,” said a Traffic Wales spokesperson.

“Based on past bank holidays, the first and last day of the long weekend will see traffic levels peak late morning and persist into the evening.

“If you’re travelling, plan ahead.”

Here are some of the major roadworks from across Gwent to bear in mind.

M4 at junction 28

The M4 Ebbw River Bridge improvements project will see the bridge strengthened, as well as resurfacing and lining works to improve safety on this part of the motorway.

Temporary narrow lanes between junctions 26 and 28 on the westbound M4, and lane closures around the junction 28 slip roads will continue.

A4042

Work is ongoing on the A4042 between Cwmbran and Pontypool.

The work will upgrade the safety barrier on the central reservation, as well as relocating the central reservation lighting to the northbound and southbound nearside verges.

While the work is ongoing, there will be temporary narrow lanes on both carriageways approaching the Rechem Roundabout.

A465 Brynmawr to Gilwern

Work is ongoing to widen the A465 between Gilwern and Brynmawr roundabout.

While the works are ongoing, the carriageways will be reduced from three lanes to two.

Football traffic

On Sunday, Wales host Ukraine in the World Cup European Play-Off final.

The match kicks off at 5pm, so expect heavier than normal traffic heading towards Cardiff, and at the Brynglas Tunnels bottleneck, throughout the afternoon.